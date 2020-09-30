No pain, no gain, says Anushka

‘No pleasure comes without any pressure. I have come a long way in my film career. I am happy that I get challenging scripts that demands hardwork and dedication’, says actress Anushka.

Anushka starrer Silence, directed by Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat, will have a digital premiere on 2 October in Amazon Prime. The thriller also has Madhavan, Shalini Pandya, Anjali, Michael Madison, Olivia Dunkley among others in the cast.

A quick chat with Anushka

A challenging role

I play a speech and hearing impaired person. It was a really tricky character as I had to emote more with no dialogues. I am had till then learnt acting and emotions through dialogues. As the film progressed and when we shot in the US, I learnt the American sign language. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process. I understood that their world was different.

Maddy remains the same

I started my career in Tamil with Rendu some 14 years ago opposite Madhavan. I got an opportunity to work with him in Silence after so many years. We have been busy with our respective careers all these while and he is the same fun person who I met during Rendu.

On OTT release

I have acted in Sulence and given my best. It is always a director’s and a producer’s call on which platform their films should release. I have no say in it. Though I would love to see films in theatres, all know COVID situation is bringing the movie straight to your homes. I grew up watching movies in cinema halls and that feel always remain amazing.

Still part of Tamil cinema

Though I started my career in Hyderabad, I have acted in good Tamil films. I would definitely want to work with Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Vijay again. Of late, a film is being made in multiple languages. Baahubali released in Tamil and so will Silence. So, I am still a part of Tamil film industry.

Cinema post Covid

There has been a lot of changes ready. But the OTT channels have provided opportunity for creators to find an appropriate forum to get their work done. More content-driven movies would be made.