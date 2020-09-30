OPS skips CM event again, Jayakumar clarifies

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who did not participate in Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s review meeting with District Collectors and healthcare experts yesterday, was not present at the inauguration of new solid waste management system in Chennai today.

He, however, took part in the 256th meeting of the CMDA today. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam’s name was also not printed in the invitation for the solid waste management system scheme launched today by Palaniswami.

Speaking about this, Minister D Jayakumar said that Panneerselvam’s name was not printed as this was an small event related to the Greater Chennai Corporation alone.

Amid rumours that Panneerselvam would take a ‘crucial decision’ due to his alleged rift with Palaniswami, he continued discussions with his supporters for the second consecutive day today.