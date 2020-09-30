Talent hunt for dialysis patients

Chennai: Entries have been invited for the third season of their ‘Guests Got Talent’, a unique contest to identify the talent of people who are undergoing dialysis. It aims to explore the creativity and provide an opportunity for dialysis patients to showcase their skill and capabilities.

Dialysis patients with zeal to showcase their talent despite all odds can upload their file on NephroPlus’ Facebook / Twitter page with the hashtag #GuestsGotTalent3/#NephroPlus, said a press release.

The patient would need to submit a one-minute video clip/picture demonstrating their talent along with their name, contact details, dialysis centre and city. Every week NephroPlus will upload the entries received from the participants on its social media page until the end of the talent hunt program which is 30 October.