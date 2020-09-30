TN reports new 5,659 Covid-19 cases, 5,610 recoveries

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 5,659 new Covid-1 9 cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 5,97,602.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai registered 1,295 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 1,67,376.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 335 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 207 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 275 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 137 and 574 new cases, respectively. As many as 67 Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 9,520.

On the positive side, the bulletin said 5,610 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 5,41,819.