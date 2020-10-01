Bikes, lorry destroyed in group clash near city

Chennai: A fight between local residents and migrant workers turned violent leading to vehicles including ten two-wheelers and a container lorry being set on fire at Kattupalli, Minjur, on the outskirts of Chennai.

The fight took place between workers of a prawn farm and migrant workers.

Yesterday, some workers had come into the farm which led to a scuffle.

Other workers from North India living in a hostel nearby got involved subsequently.

When the two groups clashed, the migrant workers allegedly set fire to the vehicles.

Later, police arrived at the spot and arrested three workers of the farm.

Police security has been heightened in area after the violent situation.

Police have registered a case and are conducting inquires.