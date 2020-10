Chennai: Former Indian Bank Chairman and Tamilnadu Yadava Mahasabai president M Gopalakrishnan passed away. He was 86.

Sources said that he died due to prolonged illness. He passed away at his residence in Mylapore last evening, sources added.

His final rites will be performed today evening at Besant Nagar.

Minister S P Velumani, PMK chief S Ramadoss, Tamilnadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri and several political leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.