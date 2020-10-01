Fresh spurt of Covid cases in Chennai

Chennai: There has been a significant spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. This morning, it is recorded that 11,320 persons have the viral infection. The active cases are currently at seven per cent. A total of 3,210 persons have lost their lives since March.

The city has recorded 1,67,376 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,52,846 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate.

As per data, 415 persons have died in Teynampet and 361 lives were lost in Anna Nagar. On 30 September, 12,136 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,263 active cases, 1,206 persons in Anna Nagar have Coronavirus and 1,103 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

Other places with high Covid-19 numbers are Adyar with 991 cases, Royapuram with 860 cases and Valsaravakkam with 848 cases.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.80 per cent of the patients are male and 39.20 per cent are female.

Around 19.21 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years. As many as 17,093 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.