Rahul, Priyanka arrested; Stalin, Alagiri condemn

New Delhi/Chennai: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were today arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped from marching towards Hathras to meet the family members of a recent rap-murder victim, the party said.

The incident evoked criticism from across the country. In Tamilnadu, DMK president M K Stalin and TNCC president K S Alagiri condemned the incident and slammed the UP government.

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders have been arrested by the UP police,” the Congress said on Twitter, using the hashtag ‘JusticeForIndiasDaughters’.

Rahul Gandhi, who fell down in the melee, earlier questioned senior UP police officers under which law was he being stopped by them as he wanted to walk alone towards Hathras to meet the rape victim’s family.