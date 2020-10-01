Sathankulam deaths: Bail denied to cops

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today dismissed bail petitions by four accused policemen involved in the Sathankulam custodial deaths.

The court denied bail to policemen including Head Constable S Murugan, Constables Muthuraja and X Thomas Francis. Judge Bharathidasan dismissed the bail pea. A few days ago, the CBI had included these policemen in a chargesheet.

The CBI has named the then Inspector and SHO, S Sridhar, Sub Inspectors K Balakrishnan, P Raghuganesh, Head Constables S Murugan, A Samadurai, and Constables M Muthuraja, S Chelladurai, Thomas Francis and, Veilumuthu posted at the police station for murder, disappearance of evidence, preparing false evidence bu public servants, intentional criminal act by public servants and so on.

It may be noted that a Sub-Inspector died during the course of investigation. It may be noted that on 19 June, Sathankulam police picked up Jeyaraj for keeping his shop open beyond the curfew time. His son Bennix went to the police station with his friends to find out what happened.

What transpired later was brutal violence allegedly by the police meted out to the duo, who died later.