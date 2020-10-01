SC rejects PIL for probe into pandemic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today turned down a public interest litigation by retired bureaucrats alleging ‘gross mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Union government’.

A bench headed by Justice L N Rao was told by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan that on 4 February, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an advisory but international passengers were not screened until 4 March.

Bhushan said the ‘Namaste Trump’ event was allowed to happen on 24 February and one lakh people had gathered at a stadium despite the MHA advisory that crowding should be avoided.

He submitted that experts had advised against a full lockdown due to which the GDP contracted by an unprecedented 23 per cent, while crores of jobs were lost and the economy destroyed.