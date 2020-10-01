TN engineering admissions start

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) began online today. As many as 1.60 lakh students have applied for the 1.63 lakh seats in 461 engineering colleges in Tamilnadu.

Counselling for Special Reservation Categories — differently-abled, ex-service persons and sports quota began today and will go on till 5 October.

The general quota counselling will begin from 8 October and will go on till 27 October. The counselling for the general quota students will be held in four rounds.

Similarly, the counselling for polytechnic colleges will began on 8 October and will go on till 15 October.

Students have been already intimated about the time and date in which

they should join the online counselling.

Students who do not have online facilities can take part in the counselling from the help centres set up in every district.

TNEA rank list was published on 28 September. Earlier, the rank list, expected to be released last week, was postponed for 25 September and finally released on Monday.

TNEA is conducted by Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu to offer admissions to candidates in various engineering colleges in the state of Tamilnadu.

For further details students can visit the www.tneaonline.org website.