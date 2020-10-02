269 mn viewers watched IPL 13 in first week

Dubai: The opening week of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being playing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was watched by 269 million viewers, 11 million more per match compared to the like period of last year’s edition.

According to a BARC-Nielsen report titled ‘Television Viewership and Advertising Consumption of IPL-13 2020’, the opening week of the ongoing IPL edition saw a 15 per cent growth in viewing minutes as compared to 2019.

The opening week of IPL 2020 witnessed a 21 per cent growth in average impressions per match as compared to the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league, despite holding one match less and fewer channels showing the league than in 2019.

The tournament, in the first week, registered 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels.

As per the report, the tournament opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 attracted a viewership of 52 million impressions (which is 29 per cent higher than in 2019) and was watched by 158 million viewers (21 per cent higher than in 2019).

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had on September 22 said that the CSK-MI match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was watched by 20 crore people.