Bala’s ‘Varma’ remake to be out soon in OTT

Chennai: Director Bala’s version of ‘Arjun Reddy’ remake titled ‘Varma’ starring Dhruv Vikram comes to Simply South on 6 October, available to stream outside India.

Bala directed ‘Varmaa’ with Dhruv Vikram and Megha replacing Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey from the original with Raiza Wilson and Easwari Rao in important roles.

E4 Entertainment’s Mukesh Ratan Lal shocked Kollywood early by stating that Bala had not made a faithful remake but with his own vision which was not what the production house wanted and decided to scrap the film and reshoot it with a new team.