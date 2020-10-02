Chennai’s Covid-19 graph on upward trend

Chennai: With Coronavirus cases increasing by the day, around four neighborhoods in the city now have more than 1,000 infections. This comes after the cases showed a substantial decline in the past days.

This morning, it is recorded that 11,615 persons have the viral infection. The active cases are currently at seven per cent. A total of 3,228 persons have lost their lives since March.

The city has recorded 1,68,689 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,53,846 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. As per data, 416 persons have died in Teynampet and 363 lives were lost in Anna Nagar.

On 1 October, 13,135 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department. The Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,279 active cases, 1,188 persons in Anna Nagar have Coronavirus. In Adyar, 1,072 have the infection and 1,147 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

In Ambattur, 817 have Covid and 885 cases are recorded in Royapuram. The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.53 per cent of the patients are male and 39.47 per cent are female.

Around 19.34 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.