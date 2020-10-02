Editorial: Lock & key

The world is entering into the phase of unlock to normalise life even after the Coronavirus infections continue to surge. Countries have started reopening schools, colleges, offices, shopping malls which were shut down for months after the Coronavirus outbreak.

People are now following the ‘new normal’ and can be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The public places are now opening with strict Covid-19 guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In India, last month the Centre allowed metro rails to resume, functions and gatherings of up to 100 people, bars and pubs to open and removed all interstate and intra-State movement restrictions. However, education institutions were told to remain closed, cinemas and entertainment parks were kept shut, and international travel, except as permitted by the Home Ministry, remained open.

Lockdown will continue in containment zones till 31 October and these zones will be demarcated by district authorities at the micro level. There will be strict measures imposed in containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed. Safety first as every life matters.