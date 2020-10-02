Essential services staff can travel in suburban trains in Chennai from 5 October

Chennai: From 5 October, essential services staff of the Tamilnadu government would be allowed to travel in Workmen EMU Special suburban trains being operated by the Southern Railway.

Railway sources said today that following a request from the State government, it has been decided to permit essential services staff, authorised by the government from Monday onwards, in EMU workmen specials.

The details of the train services would be displayed at the stations.

The State Government has nominated an official as the Nodal Officer for this purpose to authorise and issue specific travel permission to essential services staff to travel in the special EMU trains in suburban sections.

The specific travel permission would have details such as Name, Designation, department /Office etc. This travel permission in original will be accepted by the Railways only when presented along with the photo ID Card of the person issued by his/her office.

Tickets will be issued only to essential services staff authorised by the Nodal officer.

Both single journey and season tickets will be issued at the booking counters available at all suburban stations through UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System).

There will be two levels of checks of passengers at stations. The first check will be done by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the entry of railway stations and the second at the entry to the platforms by the Railway ticket checking staff.

Passengers were advised to adhere to the Covid-19 precautions like wearing of face mask, social distancing, etc., while travelling on trains and also at stations.