Film review: ‘Silence’ – Well begun, half done

Chennai: A whodunit thriller with a deaf and dumb woman as witness forms the crux of ‘Silence’. It is rich and gloss as the whole story unfolds in America. But had it been packed with more punch for a thriller genre, the end product could have more satisfying.

Out in OTT, the woman-centric film with Anushka Shetty begins on a brisk note setting the right note. However as it progresses, it loses steam with too many sub-plots ending in a cliched way.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, it stars Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandya, Michael Madison and Subbaraju in key roles.

Sakshi (Anushka Shetty) and her fiance Anthony Gonsalves (Madhavan) after their engagement decides to visit a haunted voice for a piece of art. The former is hearing-impaired and cannot speak. The latter is an internationally-renowned cello player. A series of crime lead Sakshi turn witness. The onus is on Seattle police (Michael Madison and Anjali as detectives) to crack the code. What happens in police investigation forms the rest.

Anushka Shetty plays a tricky character and comes up trumps with her expressions. Madhavan as usual dazzles with his performance. A good show by Anjali who gets a good screen space after long time on screen. Shalini Pandey’s character could have been written better. Michael Madison’s role lacks punch and is quite easy to predict. He has a rich filmography of films like Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and no doubt under utilised. The rest of the cast have little to do.

What could have been a seat-edge thriller ends up a watchable fare and that too thanks to laudable show by Anushka and Madhavan.