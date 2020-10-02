IAMK’s sequel gets ready

Chennai: The poster of adult comedy ‘Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kutthu 2’ was released on Thursday and received mixed reaction on social media.

Director Santhosh Jayakumar along with actor Daniel Annie Pope and Meenal Sahu play key role in the movie. The team has completed the shoot of the film.

Says the filmmaker, ‘Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kutthu is a franchise and Irandam Kutthu is the second part, which is not a direct sequel. This is a different story with a different backdrop and will be double the laugh riot’.