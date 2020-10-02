‘Pelli Chooplu’ remake titled ‘Oh Manapenne’

Chennai: Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar starrer has been titled ‘Oh Manapenne’.

The film is a remake of the hit Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. “We have stuck to the core of the film. It’s a beautiful film already and we have presented it in a new way to our audience. We are in the post production stages and further update will be given as we progress. Having actors like Harish and Priya for a debut film is indeed a privilege,” says Kaarthikk Sundar, the film’s director.

Vijay Deverakonda, who played the lead in the Telugu version, released the title and the first look.