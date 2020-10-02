Rohit, Pollard help Mumbai win

Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma’s elegance mingled with the belligerence of his two six-hitting lieutenants as Mumbai Indians humbled Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in an IPL match here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, the classy Rohit laid the foundation with a 45-ball 70, lacing his innings with eight fours and three sixes.

Then, the duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over.

Chasing a stiff target of 192, Kings XI Punjab were stopped at 143 for eight, with Nicholas Pooran making 44 off 27 balls.

Rohit Sharma, MI captain, said, ‘Was a great win. We didn’t start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalize. Those two guys they back themselves to get the runs, it’s nice to have them in form as well. It wasn’t going to be easy with the ball against KXIP’s batting line-up. We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. In the last game the execution wasn’t exactly right at the death with the ball. So we discussed and wanted to improve. I haven’t played enough with Boult and Pattinson, so it’s difficult to get them on the same page. They have now got an idea of what I need from them and I have got to know them better too. Feels nice to get the runs, but the two points matter more.’

KL Rahul , KXIP captain, said, ‘Obviously disappointing. Looking back, we could’ve been three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger. Wicket looked good with the new ball. Don’t know if it slowed up after that. Another bowling option would be nice – an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler. Until and unless that orange cap stays with Kings XI I’m happy. He’s (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves that cap. I’m sure I’ll take it off him soon.’