Soundarya Sharma back in bio secure flight from LA

Chennai: Soundarya Sharma was stranded in LA for over seven months as she was there to complete her acting classes from strasberg academy and New York Film Academy. She had been there for a major part of the year, due to flight cancellations and lockdown in India.

She finally made it back to India in a bio secure bubble flight in September, she was tested negative for covid and has been in home quarantine as per protocol.

Soundarya says, “It was a tough time in LA. I was away from my family during such challenging times. I made some amazing friends and memories as well. I did my best to keep myself busy and got engaged into various activities.”

“It’s great to be back to India and I can’t wait to start work again, currently I am in home quarantine and would start working soon. It’s been a difficult period for the entire world. We are facing an unprecedented situation and the most challenging time of our life’s, we need to be safe and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities, we can’t allow the tremendous effort of everyone go waste.”

Soundarya would be soon starting work on multiple projects.