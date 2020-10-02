Stalin defies govt order, holds Grama Sabha meet

Chennai: Despite the State government cancelling the Grama Sabha meetings which were supposed to be held today, DMK president M K Stalin conducted one in Thiruvallur district.

Sources said that the meeting took place in Korattur in which about 100 women participated.

The State government on Thursday decided to call off the grama sabha meetings scheduled for Friday (Gandhi Jayanti) across the State. In several districts, the public relations officers announced the cancellation “in view of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Stalin said the government cancelled the meetings, fearing that the grama sabhas would pass resolutions against the recent laws. However, the panchayat presidents belonging to the DMK would meet the people and explain the dangers posed by the laws, he added.