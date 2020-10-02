Thambidurai meets OPS, C Ve Shanmugam meets EPS

Chennai: Amid the ongoing power tussle in the ruling AIADMK, hectic discussions continue to take place.

The party’s coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been meeting several senior leaders from the party ever since the executive committee meeting got over.

In continuation of this former MP and party’s propaganda secretary Thambidurai met Panneerselvam at his residence.

Meanwhile, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam met party’s joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence.

With the ruling AIADMK all set to announce its Chief Minister candidate on 7 October, all the MLAs of the party have been asked to come to Chennai on 6 October.

It is said that the CM candidate of the ruling party would be decided after consulting with the legislators and other senior leaders.

After almost five hours of discussions at the executive committee meeting of AIADMK held on 28 September, the party’s deputy coordinator K P Munusamy today said the Chief Minister candidate of the party will be announced on 7 October.