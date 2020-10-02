Will pay per view model bring more revenue to film industry?

Chennai: The new concept from the house of Zee is expected to open newer revenue streams as well as opportunities to the showbiz industry with ‘pay per view’ model.

The industry which is already reeling with effects of the pandemic has welcomed this move and consumers will be able to witness of movies, shorts premieres in multiple languages as part of this new initiative.

Vijay Sethupathy is set to make his digital debut with his latest film – Ka Pae Ranasingam

that is going to be released on Zee Plex cinema to home service.

The film is touted to be a socio-political drama that talks about public apathy and rampant corruption that seems to plague the society.