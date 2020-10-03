Centre agrees to waive off interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore

New Delhi: The Union government has agreed to waive off compounded interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore, frozen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a six-month moratorium granted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was informed by government to the Supreme Court in an affidavit. The Centre also said it will consult SEBI on whether companies can be given relief on credit rating downgrades for moratorium period.

The interest waiver will apply for loans taken by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), for educational, housing, consumer goods and auto loans and for credit card dues.

“Under pandemic conditions, the only solution is for the government to bear the burden of waiving of interest,” the government said and added that it will seek parliament’s permission for grants to enable the move.

For the categories specified by the government, the waiver on interest will be irrespective of whether the borrower has availed of the moratorium.

The Centre will also seek the Parliament’s permission for grants to enable the move, it stated.