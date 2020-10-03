Covid-19 cases refuse to decline in Chennai

Chennai: The past few days have witnessed an increase of Covid-19 in Chennai with five areas recording more than 1,000 cases.

This morning, it was reported that 12,013 persons in the metropolis have the viral infection. The active cases are currently at seven per cent. A total of 3,241 persons have lost their lives since March.

The city has recorded 1,70,025 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,54,771 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate.

As per data, 419 persons have died in Teynampet and 365 lives were lost in Anna Nagar. On 2 October, 12,230 tests were carried out by the City Corporation’s health department.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,325 active cases, 1,220 persons in Anna Nagar have coronavirus. In Adyar, 1,069 have the infection, nearly 1,005 persons in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar have the disease and 1,171 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

In Ambattur, 866 have Covid, 855 cases are reported in Royapuram, 802 cases in Tondiarper and 885 cases are recorded in Royapuram.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.50 per cent of the patients are male and 39.50 per cent are female.

Around 19.29 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years. As many as, 17,412 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.