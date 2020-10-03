Maruti’s mini SUV S-Presso turns 1

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki’s mini SUV S-Presso is celebrating its first anniversary with over 75,000 customers.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Within a short span of a year, S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment first features like dynamic center console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control etc. In line with the aspirations of young India, S-Presso is designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features.”