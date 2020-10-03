Modi inaugurates world’s longest highway tunnel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the all-weather Atal Tunnel, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

Atal Tunnel, built by the Border Roads Organisation, is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “Atal tunnel will give new strength to India’s border infrastructure. It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but for a long time, such projects either couldn’t get out of planning stage or got stuck midway.”

He added, “connectivity has a direct connection with development. Connectivity in border areas is directly related to security issues. There is nothing more important for us than protecting the country. But the country has also seen that a period when the defense interests of the country were compromised.”

The Prime Minister said that his government has emphasised on the development of border infrastructure. Its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel.