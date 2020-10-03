Priyanka questions suspension of Uttar Pradesh police officers

New Delhi: Reacting to the suspension of Hathras SP and four other policemen over the alleged gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asked what difference suspending ‘some pawns’ would make.

She demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation. Tagging Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: “On whose order Hathras victim, her family, was made to suffer. The phone records of Hathras DM and SP should be made public. The chief minister should not back off from his responsibility.”

She added: “The country is watching, chief minister Adityanath tender your resignation.”

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.