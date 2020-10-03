Sushant case: AIIMS panel rules out murder therory

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, and not murder, Dr Sudhir Gupta, who led the AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report, has said. Many, including Sushant’s family, had been urging the Central Bureau of Investigation to initiate a murder probe in the case.

“Sushant’s death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out,” Dr Sudhir Gupta said.

The panel of AIIMS doctors was re-evaluating Rajput’s post-mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 per cent viscera sample available with them. The forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. The Mumbai police that initially probed the case, had ruled out foul play and called it a case of suicide. The AIIMS panel was asked to look into the case again after the CBI took over the probe.