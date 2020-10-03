Suzuki Motorcycle sells 71,661 units in September

Chennai: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has sold 71,661 unit sales in September 2020.

SMIPL registered a sequential growth of 23.7 per cent in September 2020 sales as compared to August 2020 due to enhanced production levels.

The company said it sold 65,195 units in domestic market and exported 6,466 units in September 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded 2.86 per cent jump in September 2020 domestic sales as compared to the same month last year.

Koichiro Hirao, managing director, said, “we feel proud to see a double-digit sequential growth of 23.7 per cent that has helped us almost reach pre-Covid sales numbers.”