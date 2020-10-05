Bollywood actress dies, diet blamed

Mumbai: A 27-year-old Bollywood actress Misti Mukherjee breathed her last after a kidney treatment failed at a local hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In a statement her family said, ‘Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night,the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother.’

The actress had also featured in several Telugu and Bengali projects. She had made her debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi in 2012.’