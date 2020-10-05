EPS holds discussions with senior Ministers

Chennai: Amid the ongoing alleged tussle in the ruling AIADMK over the Chief Minister candidate, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a discussion with senior Ministers.

According to sources, Ministers Thangamani, Velumani, Sengottaiayan, Rajenthra Bhalaji and Vellamandi Natarajan attended the meeting.

This comes close on the heels of a statement by Deputy CM and party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and ahead of the Chief Minister’s meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit this evening.

In a tweet this morning, Panneerselvam said, “All decisions that I have taken so far is based on the welfare of Tamilnadu people and AIADMK. I will continue to do so. Whatever has happened happened for good, What is happening is also for good and what will happen is also for good,” he tweeted.