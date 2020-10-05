Local train services start for govt staff

New Delhi: From today, essential services staff of the Tamilnadu government were allowed to travel in Workmen EMU Special suburban trains being operated by the Southern Railway.

Railway sources said that following a request from the State government, it has been decided to permit essential services staff, authorised by the government from today onwards, in EMU workmen specials.

The State Government has nominated an official as the Nodal Officer for this purpose to authorise and issue specific travel permission to essential services staff to travel in the special EMU trains in suburban sections.

The specific travel permission would have details such as Name, Designation, department /Office etc. This travel permission in original will be accepted by the Railways only when presented along with the photo ID Card of the person issued by his/her office.

Tickets will be issued only to essential services staff authorised by the Nodal officer.

Both single journey and season tickets will be issued at the booking counters available at all suburban stations through UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System).