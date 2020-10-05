Nirmala chairs GST meet

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting via video conferencing today.

In the last meeting held on 27 August, the GST Council presented two options to States regarding GST compensation including a special window in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crores at a reasonable interest rate and that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2,35,000 crores this year can be met by them in consultation with RBI.

Earlier today, the Finance Ministry tweeted, ‘Finance Minister Smt.

@nsitharaman will chair the 42nd GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi today. The meeting will be attended by MOS Shri. @ianuragthakur besides Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States.’