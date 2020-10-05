Public won’t be allowed at Marina till 31 October

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has said public will not be allowed to Marina beach in the city till 31 October, in view of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This was informed to the Madras High Court by the civic body’s counsel. The High Court had recently directed the Chennai corporation to consider reopening the Marina beach once again for the public.

The court wondered why the beach should not be opened completely when other sectors have been opened up as the lockdown was eased. The court directed the state government and Chennai Corporation to file a detailed report by today.

The two-member bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramasamy raised several queries to the Chennai Corporation.