UP police apologises to Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has issued an apology to Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, after the Congress general secretary was allegedly manhandled.

The Uttar Pradesh police has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police Commissionerate of Noida tweeted, “Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident of Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND.”

It added: “The DCP HQ has taken suo moto cognizance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior Lady officer. We, Noida Police, are committed to ensure safety & dignity of women.”