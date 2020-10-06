Dubai: Delhi Capitals’ senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra’s IPL stint this season has come to an abrupt end after he fractured his ring finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

The 37-year-old sustained the injury while going for a low return catch offered by KKR batsman Nitish Rana in the October 3 game. He was in pain but did well to bowl two overs during which he dismissed the dangerous Shubman Gill.

Amit has fractured his ring finger and is out of IPL tournament. Obviously, it is a very disappointing news considering he was integral to DC’s plans, a source from Mishra’s management team confirmed the development.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League, due to an injury he sustained in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s game against Chennai Super Kings, Cricbuzz understands. In the 19th over of CSK’s chase, Bhuvneshwar limped off after just one ball, with Khaleel Ahmed finishing the remainder of his over. The nature of his injury is still awaited.

Bhuvneshwar featured in the first four games of the season, picking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.98. Inspite of their rich bowling reserves, his ouster will come as a big blow to SRH.

Though SRH won their game against CSK that night, they went on to lose their next fixture against Mumbai Indians and are currently languishing in the second half of the table. Bhuvneshwar’s absence will also make their task of making it to the playoffs much more arduous from this point in the season.

Mishra played three games this season and took 2 for 25 against SRH apart from his 1/14 against KKR. He was brilliant against CSK despite going wicket-less for 23 runs in 4 overs.