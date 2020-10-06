Centre issues guidelines for re-opening theatres from 15 Oct

New Delhi: The Centre today issued guidelines regarding the operations at cinemas and multiplexes that are set to reopen from 15 October after remaining shut for more than six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy so as to maintain adequate physical distance between people. Seats not to be occupied have to be marked for the purpose.

Show timings of the screenings will also be staggered and a sufficient number of box office counters shall be opened to avoid overcrowding, the Ministry has said. It has also advised the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

People have been encouraged to use digital modes of payment at the theatre. Advance booking has also been enabled to ensure there is no rush at the counters.