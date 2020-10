Double ton by Michael Antony

Chennai: A double century by Michael Antony helped SKS CC defeat BCA XI by a huge margin in the TBSCA-MADHANRAJ league trophy-2020 (25 overs).

Scores

SKS CC 368 for 1 in 25 overs ( J MICHAEL ANTONY 208 no, Daniel 93) bt BCA XI 177 for 4 in 25 overs. Dinesh 33, M Bharath 71 no)

Man of the Match: J Michael Antony (SKS cc)

M + R Logistics 162 for 8 in 25 overs (Prem kumar 31no Rohith 22, Lalith 47) lost to JCA XI 165 for 7 in 24.3 overs. Rohan 30, Murali 33 no).

Man of the Match: Rohan (JCA XI)

TBSCA Shridi Sai Baba league-cum- knock out Trophy (T-20 white ballL)

Lawyers XI 88 for 7 in 20 overs (Gani 29 no, J.Vignesh 2 for 16, Vinoth 2 for 20, Madhan 02 for 07) lost to K V Spartans cc 89 for 3 in 11 overs (N Jayaraj 20, J Vignesh 36no)

Man of the Match: J Vignesh (K V Spartans)

TBSCA-Shri BK Marimuthu league trophy (T20 red ball)

Green League CC 112 allout in 19.5 overs. ( Prem 39, Saravanan 3 for 15, Capt N Rajan 3 for 14, Vijay 2 for 18) lost Turbo XI 113 for 7 in 20 overs ( Yashwanth 31, Prem 2 for 16.)

Man of the Match: Saravanan (Turbo XI)

Hurricans cc 157 for 9 in 20overs. Hitesh 32, Ronak 20, Siddharth 27 no) Gani 2 for 6, Sankara 2 for 27) tie with Shahul Guys cc 157 for 6 in 20 overs. Jagadeesh 47(no) Rahul 31, Rohan 30, Mommu 23, Anand 3 for 13.

Man of the Match: Anand (Hurricans cc)

Chennai Rotary Kings 125 for 9 in 20 overs. Kamlesh 22, Laxman 2 for 15, Nayan 2 for 20, Paras Gupta 2 for 21, Jude 2 for 30 bt Blue Dart 93 allout in 17.2 overs. Ilango 30, Mozhad Dubaash 26, Jagan 3 for 18, Nataraj 3 for 25.

Man of the Match: Kamlesh (Chennai Rotary Kings)

Megi CC 111 for 8 in 20 overs. Satish 24, Balakrishnan 32, Ganesh Kumar 5 FOR 17, Thiyagu 2 for 23 lost to Sundaram Home Finance Ltd 112 for 5 in 18.1 overs. Sam 50(no) Manikandan 35, Chokkalingam 3 FOR 16 (Hat trick)

Man of the match: Ganesh Kumar (Sundaram Home Finance).