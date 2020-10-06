No re-opening of theatres and schools in TN now: Ministers

Chennai: Tamilnadu Information Minister Kadambur Raju today said there is no possibility of re-opening cinema halls for now.

We have to look into growing covid cases and take the advice of doctors before taking the decision. The Chief Minister would take decision at appropriate juncture, he said.

State School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said schools will not be reopened in Tamilnadu soon and Chief Minister will take the decision on the right time.

The Centre today issued guidelines regarding the operations at cinemas and multiplexes that are set to reopen from 15 October after remaining shut for more than six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy so as to maintain adequate physical distance between people. Seats not to be occupied have to be marked for the purpose.