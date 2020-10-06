Son of popular actress dies at Virugambakkam

Chennai: Son of popular actress Shanthi Williams died yesterday at Virugambakkam in the city.

Santhosh (35) had died of a heart attack in his sleep, it is said.

He lived with Shanthi and his siblings at West Natesan Nagar, Virugambakkam after separating from his wife. The couple did not have children.

According to the police, it was habitual of Santhosh to come home late and wake up only by afternoon.

On 4 October, he came home past midnight and his family found him unconscious only post noon yesterday and rushed him to the hospital where he was found dead.

A post mortem was conducted at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and it was found he suffered a heart attack.

Police said he had come home in an inebriated condition.

Actress Shanthi is popular both in Tamil and Malayalam film industry. She gained popularity with a tele serial <I>Metti Oli<P>.

Her late husband Jacob Williams had worked as a cameraman in films.

Virugambakkam police registered a case and conducted an inquiry into the death.