48% of Covid deaths in India from 8 States: Govt

New Delhi: Around 48 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts in eight States with Maharashtra alone accounting for 15 of these districts, the Union Health Ministry said.

There are two districts each in Karnataka, West Bengal and Gujarat and one each in Tamilnadu, Punjab, UP and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, while suggesting to allow festive events only outside the containment zones, the government urged people residing in the restricted areas and vulnerable population, including pregnant women, elderly and those with co-morbidities, to celebrate all festivals inside their homes.

In case of rallies and immersion processions, the number of people should not exceed the prescribed limit and proper physical distancing and wearing of masks must be ensured.