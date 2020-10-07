Aruna Sayeeram’s daughter passes away

Chennai: Carnatic singer Aruna Sayeeram’s daughter Maithrayee passed away today in Seattle after a battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her husband, a son who is 17 and daughter, 12.

Sources say that Aruna had come to Seattle before Covid to assist Maithrayee.

Aruna Sayeeram is a recipient of the Padma Shri award from the Government of India and has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi by the Government of India.

In 2011, Aruna was the first Carnatic musician to perform at the BBC proms in London. She is also the first Carnatic musician to perform in Oud Festival of Israel (Jerusalem). A regular in December Music Season, she has a huge fan following.