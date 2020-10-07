I wholeheartedly announced EPS as CM candidate: Panneerselvam

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said that the wholeheartedly announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK’s CM candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalalithaa’s memorials, Panneerselvam said that by making the announcing Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate, all the plans of the opposition expecting chaos in the AIADMK have been shattered.

Panneerselvam announced Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate of the party this morning at the AIADMk head quarters. This is the first time after 1991 that the AIADMk has announced the Chief Minister candidate.