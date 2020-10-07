O Panneerselvam greets TN Governor

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit for completing three years in office.

In a letter to Purohit, a copy of which was released to the media here, Panneerselvam said, “I wish to convey my heartiest greetings on your successful completion of three years tenure in office. Your mature wisdom and valuable timely guidance have been of immense help in the administration of the State in the last three years.”

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and on my own behalf, I express my thanks for your earnest efforts and contribution for the development of the State,” he said.

“I pray the Almighty to shower you with greater strength and prosperity to continue your yeoman service to the nation,” Panneerselvam added.