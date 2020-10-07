Occupying public places for protests unacceptable: SC

New Delhi: Protesters cannot occupy public places indefinitely, the Supreme Court said today in a hugely influential verdict on a batch of petitions against the anti-citizenship law protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The apex court said, ‘dissent and democracy go hand in hand,’ adding: ‘Protests like these are not acceptable’.

‘We have to make it clear that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely whether in Shaheen Bagh (in Delhi) or elsewhere. These sort of protests (like Shaheen Bagh) are not acceptable and (the) authorities should act… they must keep such spaces free from obstruction,’ the apex court said, adding the ‘administration cannot wait for orders from court to clear’ the protest sites.

Advocate Amit Sahni had approached the high court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which was blocked by anti-CAA protesters on 15 December.

The high court had urged local authorities to deal with the situation keeping in mind law and order.