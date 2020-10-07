Over 12,000 active cases of Covid-19 in city

Chennai: The coronavirus tally of active cases in the Chennai is 12,929.

With seven per cent active cases, the scene is becoming grim.

Chennai has recorded 1,75,484 cases of Covid-19, of which 1,59,237 have recovered since the pandemic began in March. Chennai is showing 91 per cent recovery rate. Nearly, 3,318 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per data, 427 persons have died in Teynampet and 371 lives were lost in Anna Nagar.

On 6 October, 13,775 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department, an effective way to curtail spread.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, in Kodambakkam there are 1,355 active cases, 1,353 persons in Anna Nagar have coronavirus, in Adyar 1,062 have the infection, nearly 1,110 persons in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar have the disease and 1,276 persons in Teynampet have the virus.

In Ambattur, 913 have Covid, 960 cases are reported in Royapuram, 854 cases in Valsaravakkam and 914 persons in Tondiarpet have tested positive.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 60.71 per cent of the patients are male and 39.29 per cent are female.

Around 18.93 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.

As many as, 17,856 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Kodambakkam.