Punjab Minister who shared stage with Rahul tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh, the Minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested, the doctor said.

Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.