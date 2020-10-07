Rhea Chakraborty gets bail

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail nearly a month after her arrest over drugs-related charges in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea has, however, been rejected. Rhea was arrested on 8 September by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June.

She was accused of being an active member of a drugs syndicate and financing drugs bought for Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.